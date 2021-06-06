DEDHAM (CBS) – A 17-year-old male from Dedham is in critical condition after “a possible drowning incident” in a backyard pool at a graduation party on Netta Road.
Dedham Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after getting several phone calls about a possible drowning.
After officers arrived, they saw people performing CPR on the 17-year-old before taking over and providing aid. He was then taken to a Boston hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Officers later learned there was a graduation party taking place at where the apparent drowning happened.
As of late Sunday afternoon, there is an active investigation into how the 17-year-old was "submerged in the water".
Police say that Dedham Public Schools will provide support for members of the school community for anyone that needs it.