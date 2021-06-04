BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two police officers were shot and wounded in Braintree on Friday afternoon, and a K9 was killed. Authorities have also confirmed that the suspect in the shooting has died.

The two Braintree police officers were shot multiple times and are being treated at Shore Shore and Boston hospitals.

“We think they’re in good shape but they’re in surgery, it’s serious,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Say a prayer, because this shows you how dangerous this job can be.”

The suspect was a man from Brockton in his mid-30s who was well-known to police, WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano reported.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic incident in the area of the Braintree Village apartment complex on McCusker Drive. They were told the suspect fled into the adjacent woods.

“The K9 officer went with two other officers to assist searching for the suspect,” Police Chief Mark Dubois said. “We made it 100 yards into the woods, where they were essentially ambushed at that point.”

The K9 who died was named Kitt, a veteran of the force.

“It’s tragic for us, for that K-9. That dog is incredible, and very successful,” Dubois said. “Twelve-year veteran of the police department. . . it’s heartbreaking.”

The K9’s body was draped in the American flag, and police stood and saluted as the dog was taken away from the scene.

There was a large police presence throughout the afternoon at the complex.

“I heard gunshots and all kind of police officers come to the area,” resident Luis Rivera said. “This place is nice and quiet so I don’t understand what’s going on around here at all today.”

“I heard at least about 10 shots, all at once. So it was really scary,” resident Bobbie Viens said. “I’m still shaking at this point. It’s just scary and it’s sad. It’s too close to home for me.”

