Craig Smith Expected Back In Bruins Lineup For Game 3 Vs. IslandersThe Bruins are in New York looking to break up a 1-1 series tie with the Islanders. The good news is that Boston should have right winger Craig Smith back for Thursday night's Game 3.

Brandon Workman Gets Called Up By Red SoxBrandon Workman is heading back to the Boston bullpen.

Danny Ainge Laughs Off Report That He Saved Brad Stevens' Job During Season"That’s a source they probably don’t want to get any info from again."

Dan Marino Doesn't Want To See Bill Belichick Pass Don Shula On NFL's All-Time Wins ListEach season, Bill Belichick inches closer and closer to Don Shula's all-time wins record. But former Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino hopes that Belichick never gets there.

Kevin Garnett Says He Doesn't Want To Coach Boston CelticsKevin Garnett made it clear on Wednesday night that he does not want to coach the Boston Celtics -- or any team for that matter.