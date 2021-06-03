BOSTON (CBS) — Get vaccinated for a chance to win big money. That’s the incentive some states have used to encourage more people to get their COVID shot. And now Massachusetts may be looking to do the same.
The office of Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who runs state's lottery system, confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is exploring the possibility.
“Our office has begun to do initial research on what a vaccine lottery would entail, but ultimately any program and specifics would be set forth by the Governor’s office,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
So far there's been no clear indication from Gov. Charlie Baker that he wants to see a vaccine lottery in Massachusetts, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. Nearly 3.7 million in the state have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Ohio saw vaccinations jump 33% after announcing its “Vax-a-Million” contest that offered five $1 million prizes to vaccinated residents, using federal coronavirus vaccine funds.
New York also gave out free scratch tickets to people getting vaccinated at certain sites, offering a chance to win up to $5 million.
Some of the incentives offered in Massachusetts so far include free Dunkin’ iced coffee, Museum of Sciences passes and $25 Market Basket gift cards.