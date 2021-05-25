BOSTON (CBS) — Free iced coffee from Dunkin’ and museum passes are the latest initiatives to encourage people in Massachusetts to get their coronavirus vaccines. The Baker Administration announced the new promotion with Dunkin’ and the Museum of Science on Tuesday.

“Dunkin’ Days” at the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site are set for Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All newly vaccinated people will get a free iced coffee – and five lucky individuals on each day will be surprised with “Free Dunkin’ Coffee For A Year.” There will also be photo ops with Dunkin’ mascots Icy Joe and Sprinkles, plus other prizes.

The Hynes will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine at that time to everyone 12 years and older. No pre-registration is needed, and walk-ups are “strongly encouraged.”

The Museum of Science is holding its Pfizer vaccine clinic for everyone 12 and older on Friday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who gets their vaccine during those times will get two free tickets to the museum, which can be used at a later date.

The vaccines will be given out in the atrium outside the planetarium. Free parking will be available to those getting vaccines. The museum is encouraging people to register in advance by clicking here, but walk-ins are also welcomed.

For those who need help getting to a vaccine site, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides until July 4th.

More than 3.4 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and over 7.5 million doses have been administered.