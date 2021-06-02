CHELSEA (CBS) — Attention Market Basket shoppers: Select supermarkets will be hosting mobile COVID vaccine clinics – and anyone who gets vaccinated at one will get a $25 grocery store gift card.

Gov. Charlie Baker made the announcement Wednesday at the Market Basket in Chelsea. Starting Thursday, mobile vaccine sites are coming to Market Basket parking lots in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere, which have been some of the hardest-hit areas during the pandemic.

“We encourage all residents to come down and get their vaccine while they’re doing their shopping,” Baker said.

Text alerts will be sent to those communities “to make sure people have a chance to take advantage of a vaccine in their backyard,” Baker said.

“Everyone who gets a vaccine at Market Basket, the Commonwealth will give them a $25 Market Basket gift card that they can use at the store,” Baker said.

Today @MassGovernor announced our @MarketBasket #vaccination clinics taking place June 3-5 and June 10-12 in Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Chelsea & Fall River. 📅Appointments encouraged; walk-ins on a space available basis. 👉See more & register: https://t.co/FfSOx16KEF. pic.twitter.com/MID4FufkKD — CIC Health (@CIC_Health) June 2, 2021

Walk-ups will be accepted at all sites; appointments can be made at cic-health.com/marketbasket

The mobile sites will be back next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well.

Click here for a full schedule of times and dates.

This is the latest vaccine incentive from Massachusetts, following free Dunkin’ iced coffee and Museum of Science passes.