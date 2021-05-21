BOSTON (CBS) — The Simon Property Group, which owns 13 shopping centers in Massachusetts, has updated its face covering policy, joining other retailers who are dropping mask requirements unless they are mandated by local and state laws.
As recently as Thursday, Simon said it was still requiring shoppers to wear masks. But that has since changed for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
"At Simon centers where there is no state or local jurisdictional mask mandate, visitors who are fully vaccinated may enter without a face mask or face shield," Simon now says on its website. "If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask."
Simon owns 13 properties in Massachusetts: The Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Lee Premium Outlets, Liberty Tree Mall, Liberty Tree Strip, Northshore Mall, Solomon Pond Mall, South Shore Plaza, Square One Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Massachusetts is set to drop its mask mandate and fully reopen on May 29. Simon did not say when the mask requirement would end at its properties.
Walmart, Target and BJ’s are among the other retailers to announce they also won’t be requiring face masks unless there’s a local mandate. Check this list for more.