BOSTON (CBS) — While some retailers are dropping face covering requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers in light of new CDC guidance, Simon malls are still mandating masks for now.
"We're requiring our employees, retailer employees, and shoppers to wear masks. We're also providing free face coverings upon request," Simon Property Group says on its website.
Simon owns 13 properties in Massachusetts: The Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Lee Premium Outlets, Liberty Tree Mall, Liberty Tree Strip, Northshore Mall, Solomon Pond Mall, South Shore Plaza, Square One Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
Massachusetts is set to drop its mask mandate and fully reopen on May 29. Simon did not say when the mask requirement would end at its properties.
Walmart, Target and BJ’s are among the retailers to announce they won’t be requiring face masks unless there’s a local mandate. Check this list for more.