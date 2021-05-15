BOSTON (CBS) – Starbucks will no longer require vaccinated customers to wear masks as of Monday, May 17, unless local guidelines require them.
This comes after a recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control, which says fully vaccinated people can resume indoor activities without wearing a mask.
Starbucks said café employees will still be required to wear masks, public restrooms will remain closed in stores where there is no café seating, enhanced cleaning measures will continue to be followed and employees will be encouraged to get vaccinated.
Massachusetts has not relaxed its indoor mask requirements, so those grabbing coffee in a Massachusetts Starbucks will still need to wear a mask.