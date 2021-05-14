BOSTON (CBS) — Yesterday, Tom Brady Sr. took time out of his life to trash-talk New England. While we don’t expect Tom Brady Jr. to ever take that route against his former team, he did talk some trash of his own to his current tight end — all thanks to the athletic exploits of his niece.

If you weren’t aware, Brady’s niece — Maya Brady — is a star softball player for UCLA. Tom is a big supporter of his niece and has even referred to Maya as “the most dominant athlete in the Brady family … by far!”

So when Maya launched a bomb deep into the night sky against the University of Arizona on Thursday night, Brady couldn’t help but use that as an opportunity to rub it in the face of former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski.

“Hey @RobGronkowski,” Brady tweeted, “next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya.”

Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya https://t.co/qh8sydpCHT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 14, 2021

Brady’s tweet makes reference to Gronkowski setting a Guinness World Record for catching a football from 600 feet, dropped out of a helicopter before Arizona’s spring game a few weeks back.

That was quite obviously a rather impressive feat. But Brady merely suggested that Gronkowski diversify his athletic exploits next time. (Perhaps a Dude Perfect-esque collaboration can be arranged between Maya and Gronk.)

If you’re interested, Maya Brady is in her second season with the Bruins. In 52 games, she’s hitting .338 with 15 home runs, seven doubles, and 52 RBIs with a .704 slugging percentage and .439 on-base percentage. She was named Softball America Freshman Player of the Year last season, the start of what her uncle clearly believes will be a long and successful career.