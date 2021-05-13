BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady almost never talks trash. His goal when speaking to the media sometimes seems to be as boring as possible, so as not to give any added fuel to opponents or draw unnecessary attention to himself or his team.

His father though? That’s a different story.

Tom Brady Sr. has always been happy to speak his mind on topics where his son might shy away. And the forthcoming visit of Brady’s Buccaneers to Bill Belichick’s Patriots in the 2021 season is the latest situation where the elder Brady feels like providing a little bit of hype.

Brady Sr. called into 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show on Thursday, and the man let it rip.

“I started salivating when I saw that we play the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and that we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0 after the fourth game,” a jovial Brady Sr. said. “So, it’s a pretty, pretty fun time.”

Brady Sr. expressed no ill will toward the Patriots, noting that he spent last year rooting for them, despite his son moving on to Tampa Bay. But in a head-to-head matchup, there’s no doubt where his loyalty lies.

“Coming back home to Boston — you know, it’s our second home here, and the Patriots are our second-favorite team,” Brady Sr. said. “Our most-favorite team is of course the Buccaneers. So we expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly.”

Hello @Patriots? Do you have a thumbtack to put this up on the bulletin board or do you need to borrow one of ours? pic.twitter.com/48RsGW1tUG — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) May 13, 2021

We’re not sure how exactly the words of the former quarterback’s dad are interpreted by current Patriots players, or if they even register. But an unprompted phone call from Brady’s father to a Boston sports radio show should provide a bit of an idea of the craziness that is sure to surround every single aspect of that Week 4 matchup in Foxboro.