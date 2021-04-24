BOSTON (CBS) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski has accomplished a lot in his life. He’s a four-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowler, and one of Tom Brady’s favorite teammates ever.
He can now add world-record holder to his resume.
Gronkowski is in the Guinness Book of World Records after catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air. He accomplished the feat at the University of Arizona, his alma mater, where he was a first-team All-Pac-10 honoree in 2008.
Wearing pads and his old No. 48 Wildcats jersey, Gronkowski missed the two attempts before catching the ball on his third try. After he doing so, he gave the football a good ole Gronk Spike and was swarmed by the current Wildcats team.
.@RobGronkowski returns in style for his last catch in Arizona Stadium! @CoachJeddFisch @GWR #BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/7jqCqyL9lg
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 24, 2021
Gronkowski was at Arizona to serve as an honorary coach for the Wildcats' spring game on Saturday.
“Every time you step on the field, you’ve got to raise that bar to another level, baby,” Gronkowski said to the team after completing the catch. “And I just raised that bar to this level baby!”