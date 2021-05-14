BOSTON (CBS) — New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor places. Businesses in Boston say it’s going to be challenging to ask patrons whether or not they need to mask up.

Joe Dunne at Cisco Brewers Seaport said it is a tough position to be in and it’s unclear how they will enforce it.

“It makes it much more complicated. I wish it was easy. We ask for their ID and then we wristband them, and now we have to ask them a medical question? That’s a new one,” Dunne said.

He said they’re waiting to hear from the city of Boston.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday the COVID-19 mask order will remain in place in Massachusetts.

The new guidelines are giving people more confidence to go out, though.

“It’s nice to be out with your friends, especially now that the CDC says you don’t have to wear a mask outside – it’s definitely reassuring for myself. I’m not vaccinated just yet, but it makes me feel a little more comfortable,” said Taylor Kelley of Lowell.