BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, Massachusetts is moving forward with the next step of its COIVD reopening plan.
Venues, including stadiums, arenas and ballparks, can increase capacity to 25%. Those venues are currently allowed to operate at 12% capacity.
Amusement and theme parks can open at 50% capacity starting Monday. Six Flags New England announced it will open on Friday.
Road races and other organized group athletic events also get the green light.
If all goes according to plan, on May 29 the state will increase limits on gatherings to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Public events like street parades and festivals will also be allowed.
Bars, beer gardens and breweries will also be able to open following restaurant rules on May 29.