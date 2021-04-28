BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that Massachusetts will soon enter its final phase of reopening as more people become fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Here are four things to know about the state’s reopening plan, per guidance from the governor’s office.

1. Effective May 10, large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks that are currently operating at 12% capacity can increase crowds to 25%. Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks will be permitted to operate at a 50% capacity. Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events will be permitted to take place, with staggered starts required. Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high risk sports. Singing will be permitted indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

2. Starting May 29, bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90 minute limit and no dance floors. Restaurant guidance will be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to 10. Gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings. Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals can operate at 50% of their previous capacity.

3. On August 1, all restrictions will be lifted and capacity will increase to 100% for all industries, the Baker administration said. The gathering limit will also be rescinded. Dance clubs, nightclubs, indoor water parks and ball pits can reopen. Saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs and other facilities can resume. That date could be reevaluated, “depending on vaccine distribution and public health data.” For more information on what’s opened and closed, check the state’s website.

4. Boston will follow the state’s reopening plan but delay aspects of it by three weeks, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced. The city will go with the state in loosening the outdoor mask mandate on April 30 and accommodate the capacity changes for indoor and outdoor stadiums on May 10. On June 19, Boston will increase capacity limits to 200 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Bars and beer gardens will be allowed to open without the requirement of serving food with alcohol. Street festivals and parades will also be permitted at 50% of their 2019 capacity.