BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts car owners will have more time to replace an expiring sticker as a vendor problem continues to prevent vehicle inspections from taking place in the state. The Registry of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that it is extending a grace period for those with expired March 2021 and April 2021 inspection stickers through May 31.
Anyone who just bought a new vehicle, which typically requires an inspection within seven days, will have until April 30 to get an inspection. And those who recently got a rejection sticker and are in a 60-day free retest window have one extra day for every day the system remains unavailable to get a new inspection.
Vehicle owners with expired March 2021 and April 2021 inspections stickers have through May 31, 2021 to obtain inspections.
Back on March 30, a malware attack hit the computer system run by vendor Applus Technologies that processes the inspections. The vendor sent out a patch to service stations last week but the system is still down.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the delay needs to be resolved by the end of the week. Applus told the RMV on Friday their systems should be operating by Saturday, April 17th in Massachusetts.
Police will not be ticketing anyone driving with an expired sticker for the time being.