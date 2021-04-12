WORCESTER (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker said Monday he expects the vehicle inspection system at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to be up and running again “by the end of the week.”

Back on March 30, a malware attack hit the computer system run by vendor Applus Technologies that processes the inspections. The vendor sent out a patch to service stations last week but the system is still down.

Applus told the RMV on Friday their systems should be operating by Saturday, April 17th in Massachusetts.

“It’s our expectation that by the end of the week this needs to be solved,” Baker said at an event in Worcester Monday afternoon.

“We fully expect the vendor to find a way to compensate many of the folks at the dealer and the service station level who have been horribly inconvenienced by this.”

Police will not ticket you for driving with an expired inspection sticker right now. And there will be a grace period after things are working again.

“We have made clear to law enforcement across the Commonwealth that they shouldn’t be writing tickets to people associated with this, and they have made clear to us they’re not going to,” the governor told reporters.

Vehicles that were newly purchased or registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021 will be allowed until April 30, 2021 to get a new inspection sticker.

“Nobody’s information has ended up anywhere in the public domain, and I think that’s really important,” Baker said of the malware attack.