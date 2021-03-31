CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers who have yet to replace an expiring March sticker will not be able to get a new one Wednesday. The RMV said there will be no vehicle inspections on the last day of the month because of a nationwide system issue with its vendor.

The RMV has reached out to law enforcement and is asking police to use their discretion in not citing anyone with an expired sticker who may have visited a station Monday or Tuesday.

The agency is asking for patience and says to visit mavehiclecheck.com for any updates on the situation.

 

