BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers who have yet to replace an expiring March sticker will not be able to get a new one Wednesday. The RMV said there will be no vehicle inspections on the last day of the month because of a nationwide system issue with its vendor.
There will be no vehicle inspections on Wednesday, 3/31. The RMV is in communication with our vendor and will provide you with an update as soon as we are made aware of any changes. Please visit https://t.co/gWy9D74lgY for updates. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/yLiRTGec7w
— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) March 31, 2021
The RMV has reached out to law enforcement and is asking police to use their discretion in not citing anyone with an expired sticker who may have visited a station Monday or Tuesday.
The agency is asking for patience and says to visit mavehiclecheck.com for any updates on the situation.