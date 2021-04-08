BRIGHTON (CBS) – To drive a car in Massachusetts these days, you have to deal with a ton of regulations. And one of them is the annual inspection.

But don’t try getting that done right now.

On March 31, a malware attack targeted the computer system that processes inspections. The vender sent out a patch to service stations, but the system is still down.

The result of this issue is a lot of drivers looking at expired stickers.

Brittany Irish just moved to the state and came into MacKenzie Motors in Brighton for an inspection. But, the car had to be turned away.

“Yeah, I mean, I’d like to get it done. I just registered my car in the state, so I’m just looking to get everything in order, just to get it out of the way,” Irish said.

And the days-long holdup has taken money out of the pockets of the technicians at inspection stations.

“It’s been very slow with the inspection business, but very busy on the phone, explaining it,” says Ken MacKenzie.

And for small shops like MacKenzie Motors, it’s taking away business that comes from inspections.

“Inspection business does bring business and it keeps us very, very busy,” he said.

Police will not ticket you for driving with an expired inspection sticker right now. And there will be a “grace period” after things are working again.

But when is that? MacKenzie says maybe next week.