BOSTON (CBS) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles said the car inspection system will be down through at least Friday. The RMV is giving anyone with an expired March sticker until the end of April to get a new one.
The inspection system has been down since last week because of a problem with its vendor Applus Technologies.
"The RMV shares the frustrations and disappointment with the tremendous inconvenience Applus's outage is causing and recognizes the significant impacts on customers and business owners across the Commonwealth," said Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.
Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021 will be granted until April 30, 2021. Customers who had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day the system remains down.
Police have been asked not to cite any drivers who have an expired March sticker.