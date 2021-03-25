DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury High School fired football coach Dave Maimaron Wednesday and canceled the team’s next scheduled game as a result of players using anti-Semitic language on the field earlier this month.

Players are accused of using “highly offensive” terms during a game against Plymouth North last weekend.

Maimaron issued a statement Monday on the incident. He did not specify what was said on the field, but said “using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face—inexcusable.”

School officials began an investigation and on Tuesday announced it was confirmed the players used anti-Semitic play-calling terms.

Now the Anti-Defamation league is working with the school and an independent investigator is trying to figure out how this was allowed.

“My understanding is that Auschwitz, rabbi, and dreidel were substituted for the name of plays,” said Robert Trestan, of the Anti-Defamation League.

The school announced Wednesday that games scheduled for this weekend against Hingham will not be played. A decision about future games will be made at a later date.

Superintendent of schools John Antonucci said it would be “tone-deaf” to play the game this weekend.

“First, we want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention,” Antonucci said. “We also recognize that this is an emotionally-charged issue for our community, and many outside of our community. The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

Duxbury School District hired Edward Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC to conduct an independent investigation into allegations made against the football team. Mitnick is an attorney and investigator.

Antonucci said the investigation will be concluded in “the most expeditious manner possible.”

State Senator Barry Finegold, who is Jewish and played football in high school and college, reached out to the football team, offering to educate them on the history of the word.

“I don’t know how a coach would allow this to happen. To me it’s a lack of respect for Jewish culture, the Jewish religion, it’s just very surprising,” Finegold said. “When someone says Auschwitz, I don’t think these young people understand how harmful and hurtful that is to people that are Jewish.”

Duxbury residents are beside themselves — and a local group called Duxbury For All says there’s a lot of work to be done. “This is really a pretty nice town and our hope is to make this a more diverse and inclusive place,” said Bruce Rutter of Duxbury For All.