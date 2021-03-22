DUXBURY (CBS) – School officials said the Duxbury High School football team used “highly offensive language” on the field as part of a play-calling system during a recent game.

In a letter to the Duxbury school community, superintendent of schools John Antonucci, assistant superintendent Danielle Klingaman and principal James Donovan said the language was used as part of a system that allows players to make on-field adjustments.

Officials said some of the language had “religious connotations,” adding “while it was not directed at the opposing team or at any individual, there is simply no excuse for it.”

“It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program. In short, this was a systemic failure,” the letter read.

The school said it learned of the incident last week and launched an investigation. The play calling system was halted immediately, officials said.

Though the school said they can not discuss personnel or student discipline, offcials said they are “taking appropriate action.”

Members of the football team will undergo a mandatory training in the near future.

“Unfortunately, incidents such as these happen far too often, and we need to do better,” the school said. “Words matter and ignorance can no longer be an excuse. As educators, we are firmly committed to leading this effort, but it will take the support of the entire Duxbury community if we are going to make our town a place where all are truly welcome.”