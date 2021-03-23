DUXBURY (CBS) – An investigation into the Duxbury High School football team confirmed that players used anti-Semitic language as part of an on field play-calling system, superintendent John Antonucci said on Tuesday.
School officials said previously they were looking into "highly offensive language" used by the team during a recent game.
Antonucci issued an update Tuesday.
"As our investigation continues to unfold, it has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did, in fact, use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language," Antonucci said. "We have been in touch with many members of the community, parents, and the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations. We are continuing our investigation and will have further comment at a later time."
Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaron issued a statement Monday on the incident. He did not specify what was said on the field, but said “using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face—inexcusable.”