BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will move to Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, March 22. It’s what the state calls the “new normal.”

Here’s a look at what changes and what will stay the same, according to the Baker Administration.

STADIUMS

Indoor and outdoor stadiums, ballparks and arenas can reopen at 12 percent capacity. That includes TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.

GATHERING LIMITS

Gathering limits at event venues will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings at homes and in backyards will stay at a maximum of 25 people. The indoor house gathering limit will also remain at 10 people.

WEDDINGS, CAMPS

Dance floors will now be allowed at weddings and overnight camps will be allowed to operate this summer.

Exhibition and convention halls can re-open, as long as they follow gathering limits and protocols.

WHAT’S NOT OPENING

These Phase 4 businesses must stay closed until further notice from the state:

Bars, dance clubs, and nightclubs

Beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries if they’re not providing seated food service

Fraternal Orders and social clubs, including veterans’ groups, if they’re serving as a bar

Amusement parks, theme parks, indoor or outdoor water parks and ball pits

Saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms at health clubs, gyms, and other facilities

Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals

Road races and other large, outdoor “organized amateur or professional group athletic events.”

For more information on what’s opened and closed, check the state’s website.

Also on Monday, the Massachusetts Travel Order issued last summer will be replaced with a Travel Advisory and about 850,000 more people will become eligible for the COVID vaccine.