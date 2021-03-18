BOSTON (CBS) – We now know when everyone age 16 and older in Massachusetts will be able to get their coronavirus vaccine.
Starting Monday, March 22, residents age 60 and up and certain workers will become eligible.
On Monday, April 5, anyone over 55 and people with one medical condition can start to get vaccinated.
Then on Monday, April 19, Patriots Day, everyone over 16 can book an appointment for a vaccine.
Here is the full schedule according to the state:
MARCH 22:
- Anyone age 60 and older
- Grocery and convenience store workers
- Restaurant or cafe workers
- Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers
- Food pantry workers or volunteers
- Medical supply chain workers
- Vaccine development workers
- Transit/transportation workers
- Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers
- Sanitation workers
- Public health workers
- Judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks
- Funeral directors and funeral workers
APRIL 5:
- Anyone age 55 and over
- Anyone with one of these conditions:
Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from organ transplant
Obesity and severe obesity
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
APRIL 19:
- General public ages 16 years of age and older
For more information, visit mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.
You can reregister for your appointment at any time at VaccineSignUp.mass.gov. Once you sign up you’ll be notified when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.
You can also use VaxFinder.mass.gov to search for appointments at pharmacies, health care providers, and community clinics.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.