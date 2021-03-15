BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools students in grades 4 through 8 began returning to in-person learning on Monday, roughly one year after the pandemic started.

Those students will now receive in-person instruction for two days a week. Split into two groups, students in Group A will get in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students in Group B will learn in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

All students will be taught remotely on Wednesdays, as schools will be fully cleaned and sanitized that day.

Earlier this month, BPS opened in-person learning for K0 through Grade 3 students through the same two-day-a-week model. Before that, high-need students were welcomed back to the classroom.

High school students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on March 29.

Massachusetts is hoping to do away with remote and hybrid learning for students in grades K-8 by the end of April. Earlier this month, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced deadlines for elementary and middle schools to return to in-person learning.

Elementary schools will be required to have full-time, in-person instruction starting Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by April 28. No deadline has been set for high school students.

Meanwhile, Boston Public Schools held its first COVID vaccine clinic on Sunday for its teachers, bus drivers, bus monitors, administrators, and all other employees and contractors.

Hundreds came to the Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan on Sunday to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot. The clinic will offer 200 appointments per day Sunday through Thursday. It will be open for two weeks and then reopen three weeks later to administer second doses.