BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is aiming to do away with remote and hybrid learning for students in grades K-8 by the end of April. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced deadlines on Tuesday for elementary and middle schools to return to in-person learning.

Elementary schools will be required to have “full-time, in-person instruction five days per week” starting Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by Wednesday, April 28.

No deadline has been set for high school students, but the timing will be announced in April. Districts will get at least two weeks notice before students will be required to return to in-person learning full-time, Riley said.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education recently gave Riley the authority to set deadlines to return to in-person learning. Riley said the decisions were made “following consultation with medical experts and state health officials.”

Families will still have the option to have their child learn remotely until the end of the school year. School districts can also apply for a waiver from DESE.

Almost 80% of school districts were either in-person or using a hybrid model as of mid-February.

The reopening plan is opposed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, despite the state opening COVID vaccine appointments up to educators on Thursday.

Just got off a call with Mass Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy. She says MA get back to school plan is “a hammer swung by unelected bureaucrats… Going to cause more harm than good.” DESE announced mandatory return to in person learning dates today. #WBZ — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) March 9, 2021

“Requiring schools to reopen faster than local communities have decided is safe will increase stress on already stressed students and staff, disrupt lesson plans and teaching models, throw bus schedules to the wind and blow a hole through CDC health and safety guidance,” union president Merrie Najimy said in a statement last week. “This hastily conceived top-down mandate would violate local decision-making and be extremely chaotic.”