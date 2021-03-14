BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools is holding its first COVID vaccine clinic starting on Sunday.
Shots will be administered to teachers, bus drivers, bus monitors, administrators and all BPS employees, and contractors.
The site is at the Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan.
It'll offer about 200 doses per day Sunday through Thursday over the next two weeks, then again three weeks later for second doses.
“More and more Bostonians are receiving their vaccines, and vaccinating our educators is a key step in the City of Boston’s reopening and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Marty Walsh said last week.