BOSTON (CBS) – CVS Health announced it is adding 34 new locations in Massachusetts where COVID vaccines will be offered, bringing the total number of stores in the state to 85.

The new vaccine sites will begin administering vaccines as early as Sunday by appointment only.

CVS expects to add a new batch of appointments for eligible residents on Saturday.

Currently, people over 65, those with two eligible medical conditions, and teachers are eligible in Massachusetts.

The pharmacy chain scheduled 25,000 appointments for teachers and school staff last week over a three-day period after President Biden advised states to prioritize educators for vaccines. Doses at CVS locations are provided through the federal pharmacy program.

Teachers became eligible at all 170 Massachusetts vaccination locations on Thursday. A new preregistration system will go live Friday at Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to replace the current platform, which has frustrated many users.

In total, CVS is offering vaccines at more than 1,200 locations in 29 states.

Click here for more information.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.