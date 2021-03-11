BOSTON (CBS) – There will be another rush to make appointments for COVID vaccines at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites Thursday morning, but that unpopular signup system is about to change.
More than 40,000 new first dose appointments will be made available at the mass vaccination sites today, the last day Massachusetts dumps thousands of appointments all at once.
Today is the last time that appointments at mass vaccination locations will be available to book directly online through providers' scheduling websites. pic.twitter.com/ME3RBooXhj
— Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 11, 2021
A new preregistration system will go live Friday at Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to replace the current platform, which has frustrated many users.
The new system works only for appointments at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites. It allows people to sign up when eligible, then sends a message with an appointment time and place, and people have 24 hours to decide whether to accept it.
Since Massachusetts has partnered with Google for the preregistration program, Governor Charlie Baker said he’s confident the site won’t crash, as it has in the past.
Teachers become eligible to sign up at all 170 vaccination sites in Massachusetts Thursday, adding about 400,000 more people to the pool of those who qualify.
Baker announced Wednesday there will be four designated days set aside for educators to get their shots at mass vaccination sites on March 27th, April 3rd, 10th, and 11th.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.