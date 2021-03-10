BOSTON (CBS) – A new preregistration system will launch Friday aimed at simplifying the way people sign up for appointments at the seven mass COVID vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

When the form goes live at Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine, it will replace the current online booking platform used for mass vaccine sites. That means Thursday will be the last time mass vaccination site appointments will be booked in that format, which has frustrated many users.

The preregistration system will not impact this week’s appointment release on Thursday, March 11, when more than 40,000 new first dose appointments will be made available at the mass vaccination sites.

When the new preregistration site goes live Friday, those who are eligible for vaccines will now fill out an online form to request to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site near them.

Once the form is completed, they will receive a confirmation message – via text, e-mail or phone. Then they will get weekly updates about their status. When an appointment at a mass vaccination site becomes available, they will be notified and have 24 hours to accept it.

For older residents and others who cannot use the form, the preregistration system allows family members, caregivers, or others to fill it out for them. You can also call 211 to preregister.

Teachers become eligible to signup at the mass vaccination sites starting Thursday, adding about 400,000 more people to the pool of those who qualify.

The state also announced Wednesday that four days will be set aside for teachers-only at the mass vaccination sites – Saturday, March 27th, Saturday, April 3rd, Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th.

Massachusetts currently has mass vaccine sites at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and at the Hynes Convention Center starting March 18. The Fenway Park site is open through March 27 until it is phased out.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.