GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will make an announcement about COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts Wednesday morning.
You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above at 9 a.m.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken after taking a tour of the West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester. The school is celebrating its 101st day of in-person learning, according to the governor's office.
Teachers are now listed as eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts at CVS locations, according to an update to their website. This comes after President Biden issued a directive Tuesday for retail pharmacies across the country to give teachers access to the vaccine. The president wants states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff by the end of March.
State legislators and the Massachusetts Teachers Association have been pressuring Baker to set aside some coronavirus vaccines for teachers and school staff. The governor wants to get all students back in classrooms by April, starting with elementary school kids.