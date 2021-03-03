BOSTON (CBS) – Teachers are now listed as eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts at CVS locations, according to an update to their website Wednesday morning.

The site added “Teachers K-12, Daycare and preschool workers, and staff” to its eligibility list overnight.

This comes after President Biden issued a directive Tuesday for retail pharmacies across the country to give teachers access to the vaccine. The president wants states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and school staff by the end of March.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is supplying CVS and other pharmacies directly with vaccine shipments so the stores are not getting them from states.

All CVS appointments are currently booked as of early Wednesday, but the pharmacy often adds appointments early in the morning. The website said availability “can change quickly based on demand.” It also notes that “some states require more limited eligibility at pharmacies than other vaccine locations.”

In Massachusetts, teachers are not officially eligible to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine appointment at mass vaccination or regional sites. Governor Charlie Baker has not commented yet on Biden’s announcement or the change on the CVS appointment website. He is scheduled to make an announcement about vaccinations at a school in Gloucester at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Breaking: Gov. Baker says he’ll make an announcement this morning at a school about vaccinations. This comes on the heels of President Biden’s directive to prioritize teachers. We’ll find out at 9 a.m. if this announcement is related. #WBZThisMorning #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Nk54b0E0JK — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) March 3, 2021

State legislators and the Massachusetts Teachers Association have been pressuring Baker to set aside some coronavirus vaccines for teachers and school staff. The Baker administration wants to get all students back in classrooms by April, starting with elementary school kids.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment, or call the hotline at 211.