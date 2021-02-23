BOSTON (CBS) – Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, announced Tuesday the state aims to have all elementary school students learning in person five days a week by April.

Riley said during Tuesday’s Department of Education meeting that he plans to return within a week or two to ask for the authority to remove remote and hybrid learning as an option for school districts. The plan is contingent on state COVID metrics remaining in a safe range.

Parents would have the option for theit children to learn remotely through the end of the year.

“At some point as metrics continue to improve we will need to take the remote and hybrid learning models off the table and return to a traditional school format,” Riley said during the meeting.

The state will work on a phased-in approach to get children back in the classroom. Riley said his focus would be on bringing elementary school students back first, with the plan then likely extending to middle school grades later this year, and possibly high school as well.

There would be a waiver process for districts that need to take a more incremental approach, Riley said. As an example, he said some districts might need to first move to a hybrid model if they are currently in fully remote learning

Massachusetts Teachers Association president Merrie Najimy told WBZ-TV the decision created more issues, and the organization did not learn about the plan until Riley announced it at the meeting.