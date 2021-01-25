BOSTON (CBS) – In an apparent answer to criticism about the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts, the state announced Monday it is cracking down to make sure doses get into residents’ arms quicker.

“Last week, we made it crystal clear that providers have 10 days from the receipt of the vaccine to administration,” Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said at a press conference Monday.

Sudders said the state has distributed 98% of doses it has received from the federal government. However, much of that vaccine is still in the possession of hospitals and pharmacies charged with providing vaccine doses to nursing home and long-term care facilities.

“This week, hospital systems did not receive additional vaccine inventory; they need to utilize what they have in hand,” she said. “And if we must, we will just redistribute these fragile vaccines to other providers.”

Sudders also said that no more COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated to the federal pharmacy program until their stock is “well depleted.”

“As of January 19, 300,000 doses, have been allocated to the federal pharmacy program, and only 80,000 doses had been administered,” Sudders said. “Last week, after back and forth with the federal government, we received permission to pull back doses, and halt further vaccine allocation into the federal program in order for the federal program to use what they have in hand.”

Vaccines are still being distributed to other medical facilities, sites that are vaccinating first responders, retail pharmacies, and the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium.