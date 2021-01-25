BOSTON (CBS) — Starting on Feb. 1, Massachusetts will move into Phase 2 of its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan. This phase will open up eligibility to several new groups: People 75 years and older, those who are over the age of 65 or have two or more medical conditions, more front-line workers including teachers, and individuals with one medical condition.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that the state is planning to have 165 vaccination sites up and running by mid-February. Mass vaccination sites with the capability to administer tens of thousands of shots per week will be located at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Danvers and Springfield’s Eastfield Mall.
So how can you determine when and where to get your coronavirus vaccine? Baker said residents aged 75 and older will be able to make appointments online starting Wednesday through sites listed on the state’s vaccination map.
The first step is to visit Mass.Gov/COVIDvaccine. From there, you can check eligibility requirements, and then find a location to get vaccinated if eligible. An interactive map shows vaccination sites across the state, and includes links to book an appointment and information about opening times.
Baker noted that vaccine distribution plans are contingent on how many doses the state can secure from federal authorities.
“We can only move as fast as the federal government ships vaccines to the Commonwealth,” he said.