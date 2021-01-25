BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has adjusted its COVID vaccination timeline, making residents 75 years old and above eligible to receive the vaccine as of February 1. People 65 and older have also been moved up in the state’s timeline.

Read: When Can I Get My COVID Vaccine?

Beginning Wednesday, residents 75 and older can register for a vaccine appointment. Shots are scheduled to begin being administered starting February 1 as Phase 2 of the state’s plan gets underway.

Once vaccinations have been completed for residents 75 and older, those who are older than 65 and those with two medical conditions will be eligible. Initially, residents 65 and older were included closer to the end of Phase 2.

The next eligible group included in Phase 2 will include early education and K-12 workers, transit, grocery, ulility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers.

When that group has been completed, residents with one medical conditions will be eligible.

In Phase 3, the vaccine will be made available to the general public.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to visit the state’s website for more information on the vaccination timeline.

When residents are eligible they can visit the website, click on the vaccination site that works best for them, and make an appointment through that vaccination site.

The state is setting up seven mass vaccination sites, which Baker said will have “mega capacity.” They include sites in Springfield, Danvers, and Roxbury. Gillette Stadium is already open as a mass vaccination site for first responders, and Fenway Park is set to begin operating on February 1.

The Reggie Lewis Center vaccination site will open the first week of February.

Find: Massachusetts Vaccine Sites

Baker stressed that while the state will have 103 vaccination sites open by the end of the week and 165 by mid-February, the number of shots in arms will be dependent on what Massachusetts is allocated by the federal government.

“We think it’s better to over plan at this point in the process, and hope that the feds can get there, than to under prepare and have them be there when we need to be there,” said Baker. “We can only move as fast as the federal government ships vaccines to the Commonwealth.”

As of Thursday, Massachusetts has administered 359,919 vaccines.