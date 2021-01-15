IPSWICH (CBS) — There’s been another star sighting in Massachusetts. George Clooney was spotted in Ipswich earlier this week scouting locations for an upcoming movie.
The Salem News reported that Clooney visited Marcorelle’s Fine Wine and Beer on Central Street. The store manger told the newspaper that they understand he is scouting North Shore locations for a movie based on the book “The Tender Bar: A Memoir.”
Variety reported last month that Ben Affleck, who grew up in Cambridge, is being considered for a starring role in the Amazon Studios project.
Massachusetts seems to be a Hollywood hotspot lately. The Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” has been filming in Boston, bringing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to the city.
Earlier this week, the Provincetown Select Board approved permits for a new Ryan Murphy project called “Pilgrim,” which is believed to be the working title for a new season of “American Horror Story.” Filming is set to begin in February and could bring stars including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Macaulay Culkin to Cape Cod.