Brad Marchand Calls Tuukka Rask 'The Backbone' Of Bruins After Shootout Win Over DevilsBrad Marchand had a goal, assist and the shootout winner in the Bruins' season-opener, but after the game all he wanted to do was talk Tuukka.

Hurley's Picks: Soaking In The Historical Sweetness Of Tom Brady-Drew Brees MatchupTom Brady. Drew Brees. Likely for the final time ever. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line. Sometimes you just have to appreciate what you've got.

Bruins Beat Devils 3-2 In ShootoutBrad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 3-2 on Thursday night.

Theo Epstein Hired By MLB As Consultant To Evaluate Possible Rule ChangesFormer Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.

Kemba Walker Inching Closer And Closer To Return For CelticsKemba Walker said that he's feeling great, and it's a different "feeling great" than what he felt ahead of his return in the NBA bubble.