PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Is Cape Cod the setting for season 10 of “American Horror Story”? The Provincetown Select Board this week approved showrunner Ryan Murphy’s plans to film a project called “Pilgrim” at locations in town including Pilgrim Monument, Commercial Street, the Breakwater hotel and Race Point Beach.

“There have been many inquires for information about the Ryan Murphy filming of ‘American Horror Story’ season 10,” interim town manager Charles Sumner wrote in a memo to the board. “The only information we have shared with the press is 20th Century Fox Television has applied for the filming of the production ‘Pilgrim.'”

Murphy, who has also produced popular shows like “Glee” and “Pose,” shared clues about the hit FX drama in previous months, posting a photo of sand dunes on a beach and another of sharp teeth. Series stars Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross and newly added actor Macaulay Culkin are among those who have been cast in the tenth season.

Filming is expected to start in February and go through early March. The cast and crew size is about 100, according to the production company’s permit applications.

The board approved a waiver to the town’s mandatory mask policy for actors while they are filming.

“The film industry is governed by a set of very robust regulations. . . relative to COVID testing and the PPE that is required by staff and crew,” Sumner said at the board meeting on Monday. Talent and crew will be tested three times a week, according to the documents.

Board member Lise King said she was worried about some among the show’s “tremendous following” coming to town and not following social distancing protocols, but Sumner said police details and production staff would be ready.

“We’re confident that we can handle those issues effectively,” he said.

Board member Louise Venden said she had not heard of “American Horror Story” before and asked if it would be possible to get a summary of the show’s plans, but King said the board should not approving art projects based on their content.