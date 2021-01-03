BOSTON (CBS) – Over the next two years, both Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are up for re-election. So what does the future hold for the pair of key Massachusetts politicians?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by State House News reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy to look ahead at the year in Massachusetts politics. Among the topics was what could be ahead for Baker and Walsh.

Baker isn’t up for re-election until 2022. But the upcoming year will likely provide clarity on whether or not Baker will seek a third term in office.

“That really is the big moving question. Will he go for it?” Lannan said. “Will Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito step up into the spotlight and be almost a Baker term three, though she would have her own priorities there. It remains to be seen. He hasn’t ruled it out, but we don’t have a definite answer.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Keller, Lannan and Murphy all agreed that if Baker has made up his mind about running, he is keeping the decision close to his vest.

“I don’t think the governor if he has made his mind up has told many people. Political advisors, people close to him have said they don’t know what he’s going to do,” said Murphy. “He’s going to have to decide rather quickly. Candidates will start to jump in. But he is a big question mark.”

For Walsh, if he opts to seek re-election and isn’t named as a member of president-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, it will be a challenging race. No incumbent mayor in Boston has been unseated in more than 70 years.

Boston City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu have already announced they will be running against Walsh in November.

“I don’t think you can look at this race and think he’s not vulnerable,” said Murphy. “I think if you’re Marty Walsh, you’re starting from a strong point of incumbency with a lot of money and a lot of institutional support, but you have to be worried.”