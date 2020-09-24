Hurley's Picks: Cam Newton Is Making Everyone Look StupidIt's hilarious that not one NFL evaluator looked at the 6-foot-5, 245-pound, highly motivated Newton and thought, "You know what ... it's worth a shot." That story leads off the picks for Week 3 in the NFL.

Celtics Think They Have What It Takes To Overcome 3-1 Deficit Against HeatMaybe the Celtics will play with a sense of urgency now that their backs are against the wall.

Sloppy Celtics Fall In Game 4, Heat Take 3-1 Lead In Eastern Conference FinalsThe Celtics will be fighting off elimination on Friday night.

Eovaldi's Solid Outing, Devers' Hit Lifts Red Sox Over OriolesNathan Eovaldi struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Rafael Devers hit a three-run double that capped a six-run third and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the AL East’s worst teams.

Hayward Family Announces Birth Of First Son, Gordon Theodore Hayward Jr.Baby Hayward has arrived. Robyn Hayward, the wife of Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, announced the birth of the couple's first son on Wednesday.