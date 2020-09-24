BOSTON (CBS) – Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell announced Thursday she’s running for mayor.
Campbell, 38, made her announcement in an online campaign video. It comes about a week after fellow councilor Michelle Wu announced she was running.
Mayor Marty Walsh has not committed to running for a third term in 2021. No incumbent mayor in Boston has been unseated in more than 70 years.
Campbell served as Deputy Legal Counsel in Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration and was elected to the city council in 2015. She became the first Black woman to serve as council president in 2018 in her second term. She represents Dorchester and Mattapan and parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain.
She grew up in Roxbury and the South End. Campbell and her husband live in Mattapan with their two sons.
