BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu has made it official. She’s running to be Mayor of Boston in 2021.
Wu, a Boston City Councilor since 2013, formally announced her candidacy for mayor Tuesday morning by releasing a video in three languages. She is 35 years old and a graduate of Harvard Law School.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said last week Wu called him to let him know about her decision to run.
Walsh has not committed to running for a third term. No incumbent mayor in Boston has been unseated in more than 70 years.
Wu will host several events this week throughout the city to meet with voters.