DALTON, N.H. (CBS) – The office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald identified on Saturday the State Police trooper who was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Dalton as Matthew Merrill.
Merrill remains in the hospital after he pulled over 45-year-old Mark Clermont and the two exchanged gunfire.
When additional officers arrived at the scene, they found Clermont dead from a gunshot wound while the trooper had also been shot. Merrill was taken to an area hospital.
MacDonald’s office said on Thursday that Clermont was armed with a rifle and a handgun.
According to the Attorney General on Saturday, the trooper is still being treated for gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.
Merrill joined New Hampshire State Police in 2012 after working as a Grantham Police Officer from 2008 to 2012.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.