DALTON, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said a man who was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a State Police trooper was armed with a rifle and a handgun.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton.
A State Police trooper made a traffic stop, and a short time later exchanged gunfire with the man in the stopped car.
When additional officers responded to the scene, they found the male driver dead from a gunshot wound.
The trooper had also been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in stable condition.
An autopsy is scheduled on the driver to determine his cause of death and confirm his identity.
The trooper involved in the shooting, who has not been identified, was not wearing a body or cruiser camera.