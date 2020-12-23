Celtics React To Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner Over Giannis, BucksThe 2020-21 season got off to a thrilling start for the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum lifting the team to a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to his game-winning bank shot with 0.4 seconds left.

Tatum, Celtics Hang On For Wild 122-121 Win Over Bucks On Opening NightIf the rest of the regular season is as exciting as opening night, the Boston Celtics are in for one fun ride.

Celtics Honor Tommy Heinsohn With Patch On Jersey, Lower Banners At TD GardenThe Celtics will honor franchise legend Tommy Heinsohn ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the Bucks at TD Garden.

Bruins Announce Schedule For 2021 SeasonThe NHL season is right around the corner. And we've now got the dates to prove it.

Hurley's Picks: Is America Aware Of Aaron Rodgers' Ridiculous Season?Oh, the football is magnificent this week! Let's look around the league before jumping into the Week 16 picks.