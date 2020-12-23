Comments
DALTON, NH (CBS) – A New Hampshire State Trooper was wounded and a man is dead after a shooting in Dalton, New Hampshire.
The trooper was shot and transported to a hospital where he is currently in stable condition, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.
Governor Chris Sununu tweeted, “New Hampshire is praying for our State Trooper injured in the line of duty. I have made all state resources available to assist in this critical investigation.”
Dalton is in the northern part of the state near the Vermont border.
No other information has been released.