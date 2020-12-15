BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a long, tough year for health care workers everywhere. But the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to hospitals this week shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and for Boston Medical Center staff – a reason to dance.
BMC was the first hospital in Massachusetts to get the vaccine on Monday. The hospital is expected to begin issuing vaccines to front line workers Wednesday, with plans to complete 1,000 shots by Sunday.
Hospital CEO Kate Walsh shared a video of BMC employees- some wearing PPE and scrubs – showing off their best dance moves to Lizzo’s hit song “Good As Hell.” She said the uplifting moment was “why I love my job.”
Why I love my job @The_BMC ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5
— Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020
“Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines!” Walsh tweeted. “A great day, a great place.”
The video has been played more than 1 million times on Twitter alone.
Will more dance parties break out at Massachusetts hospitals this week? Check the list to see which other local facilities are getting the vaccine this week.