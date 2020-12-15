Belichick, Patriots Not Worrying About Other TeamsThe Patriots and Bill Belichick will try to do what they do every week, despite being in a very unfamiliar position.

11 minutes ago

New Hampshire ICU Nurse Volunteers To Be State's First Vaccine RecipientNew Hampshire ICU nurses became the first in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

27 minutes ago

Why Are Health Care Workers Getting The Covid Vaccine First?Dr. Mallika Marshall says its so they don't get sick and their patients don't get the virus.

1 hour ago

Boston Named 'Most Caring City In America' In New RankingIf you were asked to come up with an adjective to describe the people of Boston, does “caring” come to mind? A new ranking puts Boston at the very top of a list of the “Most Caring Cities In America.” Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For December 15Snow Storm Coming, Vaccine Arrives in MA, Boston Rolls Back COVID Restrictions

3 hours ago