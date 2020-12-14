CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The first round of COVID-19 vaccines for front line workers arrived at Boston Medical Center Monday morning.

The shipment arrived around 9 a.m.

The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines arrives at Boston Medical Center. (WBZ-TV)

“This week, we will begin the first wave of vaccinations to front line health care workers, a group including doctors and nurses from our ICU and Emergency Department, but just as importantly, employees from environmental and support services, and other crucial support positions that work in COVID-positive patient areas,” a hospital spokesman said.

Tufts Medical Center is expecting their first shipment to arrive on Tuesday. Other hospitals in Massachusetts are expected to receive their shipments early this week as well.

