Cleveland Indians Reportedly Changing Team Name After 105 YearsCleveland's move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots Got A Little Bit Of Help Over WeekendThe Patriots are going to need all the help they can get to sneak into the playoffs. On Sunday, they got a little bit of that help.

Tom Brady Reaches 30 TD Mark For First Time Since 2017 With Connection To Rob GronkowskiTom Brady reached a milestone he hadn't touched for the past two seasons.

NFL Banned Tom Brady From Playing Golf With Bruce AriansFor most Americans, playing golf during the pandemic has been a rare leisure event that's been possible to partake in while still socially distancing. NFL players, however, don't have that luxury. Not even the GOAT.

Entering Year 5 With The Celtics, Jaylen Brown Says 'I'm A Bostonian Now'After being named one of the The Boston Globe's "Bostonians Of The Year," Brown said he wants to continue to make an impact on the city.