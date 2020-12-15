BOSTON (CBS) – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is now in Massachusetts. By the end of the month, 300,000 doses are expected to be here.

Boston Medical Center was the first hospital in the state to get a vaccine delivery Monday morning.

WITNESSING HISTORY! 975 doses of Pfizer’s #coronavirus vaccine arrived at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital this morning. Five frontline workers will receive the vaccine today. They will be administered to more employees starting tomorrow. @wbz @pfizer @MWHealthcare_ pic.twitter.com/RLaAE0Pvzr — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 15, 2020

Other hospitals in Massachusetts are expected to receive their shipments early this week as well and start vaccinating front line workers.

Here’s a list of some of the local facilities getting the vaccine this week.

TUESDAY:

Melrose Wakefield gets shipment, begins vaccinations

Tufts Medical Center begins vaccinations

Massachusetts General Hospital gets shipment

UMass Memorial Medical Center gets shipment

Boston Children’s Hospital gets shipment

Newton Wellesley Hospital gets shipment

South Shore Health gets shipment

WEDNESDAY:

BMC begins vaccinations

MGH begins vaccinations

Beth Israel Lahey Health begins vaccinations

THURSDAY:

UMass Memorial Medical begins vaccinations

Lawrence General Hospital said they’re expecting to get a shipment and begin vaccinations between Tuesday and Thursday.

The hospitals are all in the process of identifying, notifying and scheduling those who will get vaccinated first.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up for approval by the FDA on Thursday and is expected to be distributed next.

The first phase of vaccinations in Massachusetts will focus on health care workers, elderly in long term care and first responders.

The general public is expected to get vaccinations in the spring.

For more information, visit mass.gov/covidvaccine. The website notes that the CDC will share the location of public vaccine clinics at vaccinefinder.org. Information will also be available on the DPH website.