BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board is expected to vote Monday afternoon on a series of proposed service cuts that have been widely criticized as too drastic.
The board is trying to save about $130 million due to revenue lost in the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the agency proposed stopping commuter rail service after 9 p.m. on weekdays and getting rid of it completely on weekends. Ferry service and 25 bus routes would be eliminated. The T’s subway lines would run less frequently and subway and bus service would stop at midnight.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and several community leaders have spoken out against the proposal, with Walsh saying it could have “long term, severe impacts” to the city, state and region.
Congressman Stephen Lynch said Monday the board should take another look before voting.
“We have time, the will of Congress is there to get transit funding to the MBTA,” Lynch said at a rally against the cuts outside the State Transportation Building in Boston.
Earlier this month, a poll found that nearly two-thirds of Massachusetts residents are against the cuts.