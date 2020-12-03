BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll shows strong opposition to proposed MBTA service cuts. The survey from MassINC found that nearly two-thirds of Massachusetts residents are against the cuts that could include slashing Commuter Rail service because of the devastating financial hit from the coronavirus crisis.
The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board is scheduled to vote on the proposed service cuts on Dec. 7. There would be no commuter rail service after 9 p.m., and no weekend commuter rail under the proposal. Ferry service and 25 bus routes would be eliminated. The T’s subway lines would run less frequently and subway and bus service would stop at midnight.
Sixty-six percent of respondents said the state Legislature should give more money to the T to close its budget cap. If the MBTA does go through with the cuts, only 36% of people surveyed believed service would be restored as the state reopens.
The poll found that proposed cuts to the Commuter Rail drew the highest opposition, with 76% against weekend service cuts.
The results also offered a glimpse at how many people might return to public transit next year. While a majority said they’d like to be able to work from home more often, 80% of pre-coronavirus daily riders said they would plan to take public transit a few times a week.