BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and community leaders will speak out against MBTA service cuts as officials meet to discuss the proposed plans.
The T is considering fewer bus routes as well as cutting weekend commuter-rail service and ferry service.
The move would be to make up for a budget shortfall that’s only worsened during the pandemic.
The T’s advisory board met Friday and said they don’t need to make any drastic cuts just yet.
Walsh is scheduled to speak out against cuts during a 9:15 a.m. press conference.
“The MBTA’s proposed service cuts will impact us all, and will disproportionately hurt Greater Boston residents & workforce who depend on public transportation, including neighborhoods that are home to the highest populations of people of color and immigrants,” Walsh said in a statement. “These proposed cuts are a threat to our economy, our regional climate and housing goals, our collective health, and our work to close inequities across all facets of city life.”